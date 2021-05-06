Fortis’ (FTS) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $58.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fortis and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.25.

NYSE:FTS opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. Fortis has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 80.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Fortis by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

