Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $227.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pritchard Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Shares of FTNT opened at $209.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.73 and its 200-day moving average is $155.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $211.75.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,525 shares of company stock worth $11,429,483. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

