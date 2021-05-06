Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.580-1.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $473 million-$483 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $471.07 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.520-0.580 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.27. 27,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $846.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $120.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $72,902.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,831.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,658 shares of company stock worth $164,712. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

