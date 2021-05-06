Formula One Group (FWONK) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.58 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. On average, analysts expect Formula One Group to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $48.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWONK shares. Barclays started coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Formula One Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

