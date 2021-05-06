Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) Announces GBX 1.50 Dividend

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TUNE opened at GBX 1,314.70 ($17.18) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £771.23 million and a P/E ratio of 35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,125.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,041.13. Focusrite has a twelve month low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,314.70 ($17.18).

In other news, insider Paul Dean purchased 1,000 shares of Focusrite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,225 ($16.00) per share, with a total value of £12,250 ($16,004.70).

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

