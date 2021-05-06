Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

PDYPY stock opened at $101.72 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.27 and its 200 day moving average is $100.07.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.