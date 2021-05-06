Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Flushing Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith expects that the bank will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

FFIC stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 200,126 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 37.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 700,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after buying an additional 192,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

