Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FGETF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flight Centre Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flight Centre Travel Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Flight Centre Travel Group alerts:

Shares of FGETF remained flat at $$12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.