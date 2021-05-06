FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FlexShopper, Inc. operates as a holding company. It is engaged in developing a business that will provide certain categories of durable goods to consumers on a lease to own basis. It offers accounts receivable funding; purchase order finance; outsourcing of accounts receivable management, including collections and the risk of customer default; and other specialty finance products, such as trade finance and government contract funding. FlexShopper, Inc., formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc., is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

FPAY opened at $2.31 on Monday. FlexShopper has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.66 million. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that FlexShopper will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPAY. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

