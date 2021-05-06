FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “FlexShopper, Inc. operates as a holding company. It is engaged in developing a business that will provide certain categories of durable goods to consumers on a lease to own basis. It offers accounts receivable funding; purchase order finance; outsourcing of accounts receivable management, including collections and the risk of customer default; and other specialty finance products, such as trade finance and government contract funding. FlexShopper, Inc., formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc., is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “
FPAY opened at $2.31 on Monday. FlexShopper has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPAY. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.
FlexShopper Company Profile
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.
