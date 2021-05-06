Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Lifted to “Buy” at Cross Research

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was upgraded by Cross Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Cross Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Flex has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,107 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $1,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Flex by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,400,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 179,153 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,610,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

