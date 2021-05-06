Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.600-1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 billion-$26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.68 billion.Flex also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.60-1.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,527,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,745. Flex has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,868 shares of company stock worth $4,652,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.