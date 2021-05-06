FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.800-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.140-12.700 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLT. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $296.94.

FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $206.60 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

