Flamingo Trading 31.6% Higher This Week (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $150.76 million and $76.84 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flamingo has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00070377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.00281018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.12 or 0.01155097 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00031229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.74 or 0.00746107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,148.84 or 1.00152554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

