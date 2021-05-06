Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 306 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,504 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $2,105,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.58.

VMW opened at $160.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $4,714,728.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,767,671.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,639 shares of company stock valued at $23,148,099. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

