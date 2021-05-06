Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of G. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $83,531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Genpact by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,679,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,634 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,837,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,372,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,762,000 after purchasing an additional 609,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $3,150,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,362.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,447. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.56%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

