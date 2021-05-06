Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,339 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,421,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,286,000 after purchasing an additional 369,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFBS. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $66.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $67.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $191,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $4,681,380.00. Insiders sold a total of 146,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,212 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

