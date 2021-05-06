Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $677,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COO opened at $400.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 83.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.35. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $415.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.85.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

