Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $245.49 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.60 and a 1-year high of $246.38. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.83.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on SNA. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.69, for a total transaction of $489,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,553 shares of company stock valued at $18,111,696 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

