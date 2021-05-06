Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 7,968 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 159.9% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 35,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $95.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.25. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $62.26 and a twelve month high of $96.59.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.