FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $161.00. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James cut shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService stock opened at $163.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.78. FirstService has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $177.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the third quarter valued at $1,273,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstService by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 244,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.