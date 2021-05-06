FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,051 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

NYSE FE opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

