First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 297.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,990 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC now owns 138,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $20.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08.

