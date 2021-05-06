First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Bought by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

NXTG stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.30. 41,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,461. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.82. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $75.76.

