First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,869 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $233,437.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,421.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $110,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 241 shares in the company, valued at $17,730.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.28.

First Solar stock opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $112.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

