First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54,346 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,089,000 after buying an additional 70,628 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,866,000 after buying an additional 56,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,412,000 after buying an additional 360,733 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRC. Citigroup upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

Shares of FRC stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.13. 4,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $92.13 and a one year high of $187.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.