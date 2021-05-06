First Personal Financial Services Sells 75 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Amgen were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN opened at $249.35 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $143.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $779,408 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

