First Personal Financial Services Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,248,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,463 shares of company stock worth $15,506,679. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

TXN opened at $181.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $167.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

