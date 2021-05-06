First Personal Financial Services Cuts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,348.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 117,687 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 120.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 18,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PEG opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.74. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.94.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $693,018. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

