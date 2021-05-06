First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,404,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $40,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Horizon by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 146,680 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 403,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 192,922 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 39,920 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 746,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 665,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 60,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of FHN opened at $18.71 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In other news, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,499,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,193,055 shares in the company, valued at $21,868,698.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $4,280,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,283,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,376 shares of company stock valued at $14,263,446 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

