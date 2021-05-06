First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at CIBC

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s previous close.

FCR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

Shares of TSE FCR.UN remained flat at $C$17.49 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 215,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,889. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,460.00. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$11.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.42.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.