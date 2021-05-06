Fireball Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10.00 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded up 49.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Fireball coin can now be bought for about $10.41 or 0.00018251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fireball has traded up 188.9% against the US dollar. Fireball has a total market cap of $208,897.45 and $10.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Fireball Profile

Fireball (FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,059 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

