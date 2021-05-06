Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 23,084 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,084 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Ameriprise Financial worth $32,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $4,029,710.00. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,041 shares of company stock worth $10,793,227 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.82.

NYSE:AMP opened at $261.25 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $262.90. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.