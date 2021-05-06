Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,336 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

