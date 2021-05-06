Financial Counselors Inc. Has $16.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 65,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $232.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

