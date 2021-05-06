Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 844,599 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,769 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $13,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,088 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,675. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

