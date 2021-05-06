Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,227 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.8% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $36,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $2,019,873,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after buying an additional 3,663,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in AT&T by 329.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,003,000 after buying an additional 2,427,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $228.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

