Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 2,230 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $21,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 106,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth about $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,381,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,780 shares of company stock worth $925,528 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $183.18 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $189.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.11 and its 200 day moving average is $164.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 114.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

