Financial Comparison: Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) and Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) and Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carvana and Shift Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carvana $3.94 billion 12.27 -$114.66 million ($2.29) -122.54 Shift Technologies N/A N/A $1.33 million N/A N/A

Shift Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carvana.

Risk and Volatility

Carvana has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift Technologies has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carvana and Shift Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carvana -3.06% -43.19% -9.72% Shift Technologies N/A -483.02% -15.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Carvana and Shift Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carvana 0 6 20 0 2.77 Shift Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

Carvana currently has a consensus price target of $266.64, indicating a potential downside of 4.98%. Shift Technologies has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Shift Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than Carvana.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Carvana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Shift Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Carvana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Shift Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Carvana beats Shift Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services. The company also provides value added products, such as vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waiver coverage, prepaid maintenance plans, and appearance protection plan. In addition, it is involved in the sale of used vehicles through wholesale auctions or directly to a wholesaler. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

