Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $48.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp traded as high as $41.51 and last traded at $41.42, with a volume of 82588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $144,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,057.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,247,076.08. Insiders have sold 240,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,416,310 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.7% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 79,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.