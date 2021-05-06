Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.35-6.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.7-13.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.65 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.350-6.550 EPS.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.04.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of FIS stock traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,422,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a PE ratio of -824.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.