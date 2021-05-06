Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RACE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.43.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.45. The company had a trading volume of 19,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,442. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.70. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $150.97 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 174.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.