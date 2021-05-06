FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $317.12.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of FDX opened at $306.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $309.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,251 shares of company stock worth $38,573,231 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in FedEx by 2,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,321 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in FedEx by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $1,947,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

