FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

FB Financial has a payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FB Financial to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

NYSE FBK opened at $42.57 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.02.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,904.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

