Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Dolan bought 2,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

