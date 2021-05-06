Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Stake Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 706,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 159,824 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 199,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 55,392 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FARM stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $185.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FARM. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

