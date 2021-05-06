FantasyGold Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 96.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $156,292.68 and approximately $3.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00073825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.00271892 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $650.09 or 0.01162025 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00030615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $435.88 or 0.00779127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,764.19 or 0.99677747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

