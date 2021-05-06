Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $415.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $360.00 to $415.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $368.11.

FB traded up $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $317.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,559,207. Facebook has a 12 month low of $200.69 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The firm has a market cap of $904.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,831,101 shares of company stock valued at $532,839,689 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $9,287,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

