Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at MKM Partners

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.
FB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $368.11.
Shares of FB stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $317.45. The company had a trading volume of 762,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,559,207. Facebook has a 12 month low of $200.69 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.38 and its 200 day moving average is $278.15.
In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,831,101 shares of company stock valued at $532,839,689. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
