Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at MKM Partners

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $368.11.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $317.45. The company had a trading volume of 762,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,559,207. Facebook has a 12 month low of $200.69 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.38 and its 200 day moving average is $278.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,831,101 shares of company stock valued at $532,839,689. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

