Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner Sells 16,000 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
David M. Wehner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 17th, David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total transaction of $366,635.28.
- On Monday, February 15th, David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00.
NASDAQ:FB opened at $315.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.15. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.69 and a twelve month high of $331.81.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
