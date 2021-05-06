Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner Sells 16,000 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David M. Wehner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total transaction of $366,635.28.

On Monday, February 15th, David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $315.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.15. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.69 and a twelve month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

