Eyenovia (EYEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Eyenovia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.76. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $122.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,254,748 shares in the company, valued at $23,401,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $150,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,279,748 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,967.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EYEN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Eyenovia in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.35.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

